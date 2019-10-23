Local health systems propose new cancer treatment center in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare (HHC) and Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) are seeking approval from the state Office of Health Strategy to start a project that will bring a new cancer treatment to Connecticut.

Proton beam therapy treatment is a highly advanced form of radiation treatment that uses protons instead of X-rays to treat cancer. It is currently only available in a handful of out-of-state cities in the Northeast .

Yale New Haven Health is proud and excited to bring this highly innovative technology to patients in Connecticut. Our unique collaboration with HHC will allow us to care for patients with cancer in a new and effective way by bringing a life-changing therapy to our state. Richard D’Aquila, President of Yale New Haven Health and Yale New Haven Hospital

Part of the project includes the construction of a 25,000-square-foot proton therapy center at 932 Northrop Road in Wallingford. The treatment center will include the latest technology and equipment, a treatment room, control room, exam rooms and clinical space. There will be physicians and clinical staff from YNHH and HHC, as well as new staff.

We are very proud to host this innovative partnership between Hartford HealthCare and Yale New Haven Health. It’s so exciting that we will have cancer treatment of this caliber so easily accessible, right here in Wallingford. Not having to drive out of state to get proton therapy treatment will be such a blessing to so many people. Wallingford Mayor William Dickinson

Proton therapy is a form of radiation therapy that uses a high energy beam of protons that has less entry, exit and scattered radiation, so doctors can safely deliver higher doses of radiation to tumors with fewer side effects.

One of the major advantages of proton therapy is that the dose is more finely controlled than other types of radiotherapy.

The therapy is appropriate for many solid cancer tumors, including tumors of the brain and central nervous system, eye, gastrointestinal tract, head and neck, liver, lung, prostate, spine and some breast tumors.

It’s also a beneficial treatment for children, since they can be more vulnerable to damage to healthy tissue from radiation.

This is a historic moment for cancer care in Connecticut. This is a truly innovative partnership that will bring our patients access to the most advanced treatment in the world, close to home. Jeffrey A. Flaks, Hartford HealthCare President and Chief Executive Officer

Proton International will be working as the project manager and operator for the proposed treatment facility. The company has helped to develop and operate multiple proton therapy centers across the country.