AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – An investigative report released over the weekend criticized law enforcement in their response to the Uvalde school shooting where 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed.

In Avon, the police department is making sure officers are fully prepared to protect a school from an active shooter.

“That’s the expectation of ourselves is to protect innocent lives at all costs,” said Lt. John Schmalberger, Avon Police Department.

Law enforcement in Uvalde fell short of that expectation, according to an 80-page Texas House investigative committee report. It said their, “training, preparation, and response… shares systemic responsibility for missed opportunities on that tragic day.”

“As a parent myself with school-aged kids, very difficult to watch,” Lt. Schmalberger said.

Video backed up the report, showing officers’ inability to assume command and breach the classroom knowing the shooter was inside, and students and teachers were in danger.

Connecticut police departments understand that the bar has been raised even higher to keep schools safe. In Avon, they’re doing active shooter drills.

“We make the situations as real as possible, elevate the heart rate, chemical reactions, how that decision-making process changes,” Lt. Schmalberger said.

In Avon, police make sure all of their officers are prepared for an active shooter. They had the first of two training day sessions at Avon High School on Monday. They kept their live simulation drills private, which is a department policy so that potential criminals don’t find out what they’re doing.

“You certainly don’t want to give away your tactical response because that could be used against you,” said Chief Neil Dryfe, President of the CT Police Chief’s Association.

Chief Dryfe said active shooter training in Connecticut really changed after Columbine and Sandy Hook. Although he thinks police response is important, he says there should be more focus on preventing these tragic situations and one way is through the Red Flag Law.

“I’d much rather assign an officer and detective to intercede if a family expresses concerns about a loved one’s mental health rather than have them go to a school when someone is already inside with a gun,” Dryfe said.

Under the newly expanded law that went into effect in June, family members and medical professionals are urged to contact police if they believe their loved one is at immediate risk of causing harm to themselves or others with a firearm.

They can also file a risk protection order at any courthouse.