Local leaders, environmental advocates celebrate millions set aside to protect and restore wildlife along Long Island Sound

(WTNH) – Senator Richard Blumenthal, Congressman Joe Courtney, along with environmental advocates all gathered to celebrate what they are calling a win for Long Island Sounds.

In a recent bipartisan infrastructure deal, there is a $106 million set aside to help protect the Sound. That money could fund projects to improve water quality and also to protect and restore wildlife habitats.

“How are we going to do it? We’re going to construct miles of dunes and living shorelines, we are going to restore coastal wetlands. We’re going to protect both the wildlife and we’re also going to protect our homes and businesses, so we can do both with this type of funding,” said Bill Lucey, Long Island Sound Keeper.

All along Long Island Sound, there are inlets and coves where wildlife is greatly affected and could benefit from some of the projects.