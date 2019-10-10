Local leaders to hold vaping forum on Thursday

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Local leaders will be holding a vaping forum in Cheshire on Thursday.

They are set to talk about the dangers of vaping and provide information about the health risks associated with the products to parents and students.

The forum is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Cheshire Town Hall’s council Chambers.

Connecticut officials have voice their concerns with the vaping epidemic as it recently turned deadly in our state. Over fifteen deaths linked to vaping have been reported.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.