KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — In less than two weeks, those who have derived great memories from Deer Lake should be able to exhale a sigh of relief as Pathfinder, a local nonprofit has signed a sales agreement to buy the property.

Deer Lake is a scenic 255-acre property located in Killingworth. The land is owned by the Boy Scouts Connecticut Yankee Council.

Pathfinders have run camping programs at Deer Lake for three decades. They have spent more than a year raising enough money and borrowing from lenders to offer a real estate developer a better offer for the cost of $4.75 million.

Deer Lake Scout Reservation means a lot to Killingworth and the surrounding areas. “The town used to hold its town picnic at deer lake. Hopefully, we’ll be doing that again too,” said Pathfinders Board of Directors member Cathy Iino.

“It’s a fantastic piece of property. It connects to state open space. Killingworth’s all about it’s open space, the outdoor world here is just our pride and glory,” said Iino.

The Boy Scouts put the property on the market last year. They were selling the property but say that moving forward they want what’s best for the scouts.

“All folks involved from day 1 wanted to make sure that we had the deal and outcome for scouting. We serve thousands of young people here in southwestern Connecticut and we owe it to them to do what we can to make sure they have a bright future in scouting,” said Bob Brown, the Vice President of Communications and Marketing for the CT Yankee Council.

Lino said they will continue fundraising to pay off the loan and then would seek a conservation easement to maintain the property as it stands.

“We also want to pursue the possibility of public use of the whole property in other ways. There are many options open to us now,” said Iino.