BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — An event in Bridgeport to highlight National Immunization Month on Wednesday.

Officials will be discussing the role vaccines play in preventing serious and sometimes deadly diseases. Local representatives will be discussing the impact they have on people regardless of any age.

That roundtable kicks off at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

