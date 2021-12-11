Local officials weigh in on potential storms following Midwest tornadoes

Conn. (WTNH) — The system moving through the Midwest last night, killing 70 people, will hit our area over the next several hours. While nowhere near as extreme, local officials urge you to prepare.

Tonight, winds along the coastline in Connecticut could reach 50 mph. So far, 70 people are dead from the tornadoes in Kentucky, where they hit a candle factory, along with an Amazon facility in Illinois and a nursing home in Arkansas. Here in our region, organizations are assessing the situation but have yet to send volunteers and supplies to the Midwest.

The Red Cross in Connecticut told WTNH they will “provide support as needed,” and Americares said they are offering to ship medicine and relief supplies from Stamford.

United Illuminating is focusing on our area locally with the potential for strong winds through the early morning hours.

“Really what were looking at is the potential for maybe possibly about 5,000 to 10,000 customers affected worst case scenario, that’s what we’re planning for,” Trish Nilsen, Director of Emergency Preparedness, told WTNH.

Nilsen wants to remind residents to prepare for any weather that may come our way. That means charging devices and stocking up on extra batteries for flashlights. If there are any outages, Nilsen urges everyone to not use holiday candles.