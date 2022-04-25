NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A local pizza truck company is receiving support after one of the trucks was involved in a rollover crash over the weekend.

According to The Big Green Truck, on Saturday, one of the trucks was involved in an accident and is now out of commission. A video sent to News 8 shows a car driving over several lanes on the highway and striking the truck before it rolled over.

The Big Green Truck said no one inside the truck was injured, but the crash is going to impact events on Thursdays through Sundays for the remained of the summer.

The company said that weddings will have priority in having a Big Green Truck and local events will also have a higher priority. The company also posted on Facebook that friends in the industry will be covering some events.

The Big Green Truck is asking that anyone who booked an event can reschedule or wish to no longer have it at their event, to email pizza.bgt@gmail.com. If the company can no longer accommodate an event, the deposit will be returned in full.

” Finally, we want to thank everyone who has called with concern and kind words. We are strong and we will rebuild, however, getting an oven built and shipped will take close to 12 weeks and fabricating a truck with our specifications takes almost a year,” the company said.

If you would like to help the company, head to the GoFundMe page here.

News 8 has reached out to Connecticut State Police for an update on the crash.