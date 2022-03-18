(WTNH) – Some local police departments are teaming up to help the people of Ukraine. The Hamden, New Haven, and West Haven police departments are donating bulletproof vests.

“We saw stories of ten people shot and killed standing in line for bread. We hope getting these vests to Ukraine will help keep people safe as they go about everyday life in a war-torn country,” said Detective Sean Dolan, Hamden Police Department.

Detective Sean Dolans says they’ve already shipped 130 vests to Ukraine. They have another 18 ready to go. They hope other Connecticut police departments will join in on their efforts.