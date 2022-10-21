BRISTOL, Conn. (WPRI) — Police officers from across Rhode Island and around New England are heading to Connecticut Friday morning to remember a pair of fallen brothers.

Officers gathered at Cranston Police Headquarters to head to the joint funeral for Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34.

DeMonte and Hamzy were shot and killed last week while responding to a 911 call about a possible domestic violence situation between two brothers.

While local officers may have never met DeMonte or Hamzy, they say they are going because they’re all brothers and sisters in blue.

“It is very touching that everyone is out there to support Bristol, Connecticut, and the officers that were killed in the line of duty, but at the same time it is a horrific event that happened and our hearts go out to the families and the town of Bristol,” Bristol Patrolman Greg Silvia said.

Silvia said the Bristol, Rhode Island, Police Department received a lot of calls when the tragedy happened in Connecticut, asking if their officers were OK.

“It kind of hit home for us a little bit,” Silvia said. “It doesn’t make a difference in which Bristol it is, we are all brotherhood and we are all looking out for each other that is why we are going down to Bristol Connecticut today to support those officers.”

Local officers say they are also going for the mourning families to show they’re never alone and when one or two fall, they are all impacted.

“It’s the least we can go as police officers and human beings to go out and represent our respective police departments and join together with their families and help pray for these officers,” Cranston Sgt. Peter LeClerc said.

Police from Rhode Island are expected to join one of the two motorcades bringing one of the officers to the funeral.

The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. at Rentschler Field on Silver Lane in East Hartford.