(WTNH) – Following the tragedy in Illinois, enhanced security measures are being put in place for summer events in CT.

There have been growing concerns about safety in general following mass shootings across the country. In Vernon, and in other communities that have events coming up, officials want to make sure everyone feels safe while enjoying the festivities.

A gunman open fired at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois, creating chaos and fear as hundreds fled in terror. Seven people were killed.

What happened on Monday has rocked communities nationwide, including here in Connecticut.

“Public safety is the number one consideration, concern of the police department and the town of Vernon in any public event. So, we always take measures to make sure the public can feel as safe as possible,” said Captain Luke Gallant, Vernon Police Department.

In Vernon, the town is preparing for its annual July in the Sky event. Next Tuesday, in both Henry Park and downtown Rockville, there will be food vendors, live music, and fun activities for kids including bounce houses. They’ve put extra security measures in place to ensure everyone feels safe.

“We’ve re-evaluated how we deploy our officers to make it a better tactical position, utilizing some different techniques that make a multiplier of our forces,” Gallant said.

In Enfield, they’ve done the same as they gear up for the town’s days-long Fourth of July celebration starting on Friday. There’s a parade 5K, live music, and more drawing in people from neighboring communities.

“We have always worked to ensure that we were using the latest techniques, and the greatest ideas, to ensure public safety. In light of more recent events, we’ve added some additional steps to ensure everyone in attendance has an enjoyable but also a very safe experience as well,” said Chief Alaric Fox, Enfield Police Department.

While they’re doing their part, police are encouraging residents to do the same. If you see something suspicious, report it to the police right away.

“Frist and foremost, you’re never going to bother us. I have a multitude of police officers out there for that very reason. So, if someone sees something that’s a source of concern, they need to let us know. The way I like to describe it is if you’re wondering whether you should let us know, let us know,” Fox said.

Police said vigilance is key always. They’re encouraging everyone to go out and enjoy the events.

For more information about the festivities, click here.