Local reaction from religious leaders, LGBTQ+ advocates after Vatican announces Catholic Church will not bless same-sex unions

(WTNH) — There’s a local reaction after the announcement from the Vatican that shook the world, declaring that the Catholic Church will not bless same-sex unions. News 8 spoke to local Catholic leaders about the announcement.

The Vatican issued a formal response to a question about whether Catholic clergy have the authority to bless gay unions. The pope’s answer was negative, but local catholic leaders tell News 8 there is a bright light to all of this and that is the part of the pope’s declaration that says there are elements of same-sex unions to be valued and appreciated.

The response affirmed the Catholic Church’s welcoming and blessing of gay people but made clear it won’t recognize or bless same-sex marriage. If you remember, the pope endorsed providing gay couples with legal protections in same-sex unions but it was only in reference to the civil sphere and not within the church.

Father Jordan Lenaghan says the Catholic Church is a 2,000-year institution and change from the top down can be slow.

“What’s interesting about the response that was issued today from a question posed to the congregation of the faith was this line that said in same sex relationships there are elements to be valued and appreciated,” Father Jordan Lenaghan. Exec. Director of Religious Life, Quinnipiac University. “I think for the first time we recognize that there are positive elements in these relationships and those elements ought to be valued and appreciated.”

