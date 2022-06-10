OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – The Old Saybrook Board of Education has voted to delay the start of the school day for the high school beginning this fall.

On Friday, the district announced that the school day at Old Saybrook High School will move from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. beginning with the 2022-23 school year.

According to a letter sent to families, the decision was made upon the recommendation of the School Start Time Committee. It was based on research they reviewed about the mental health, physical well-being, and success of students.

The decision will not have an impact on the start time of Goodwin Elementary or Old Saybrook middle schools.