(WTNH) – A Connecticut woman has gone viral on TikTok for her large mouth, but is it a new challenge? Not exactly, it’s more about acceptance. Accepting who you are, accepting your differences, accepting your weirdness.

It’s about being weird and proud.

Some of us go through life trying to find our talent, trying to figure out where we belong in this crazy world. Others are born with it.

Samantha Ramsdell holds the Guinness World Record for the largest mouth. News 8 caught up with her as she was about to try the MEGASTRAMI sandwich at Katz Deli in Woodbridge.

While this looks like a good time, Ramsdell didn’t always have the confidence to share her unique talent.

“Growing up, I became super self-conscious. I was covering my mouth every day with makeup. I never wore lipstick because I never wanted to accentuate it. It was something that I was super insecure about,” Ramsdell said.

It was actually the TikTok community that made her embrace her differences.

“It’s me. It’s something I was born with and it’s almost like my superpower. I can make these crazy faces. I’m able to eat these amazing sandwiches. It’s a comedy tool for my videos and it’s helped separate me and given me the confidence, with this amazing following I have, to do what I love,” Ramsdell said.

While this is meant to give her 3.2 million followers a laugh, there is a deeper reason behind the piquant posts. Her hope is fans and followers will find solace in knowing they’re not alone.

“It’s one of the best things when you see someone who’s posting and you’re like, ‘oh, I thought I was the only weirdo that did that,’ and it’s nice to know that other people are also a little weird,” Ramsdell said.

Recently, Ramsdell started volunteering at a rescue farm. She said working with animals helps with her mental health, while simultaneously boosting her creativity and content.

“I spend an hour looking at the unfollows and the negative comments. There are times when I can be vulnerable, and then I get all this amazing support from my followers. I kind of lean on my followers to and say I’m having a weird mental health day, then I have all of the support,” Ramsdell said.

Social media has skewed the way teens and young adults view themselves. Some influencers post impossible standards, but Ramsdell has removed the filter, allowing her fans to see all imperfect sides. She recommends others do the same.

“Why are we being scared of what other people think of us? I don’t want to spend my whole life worried what other people think or not doing something because I’m scared to look small or scared that ‘X’ from high school is going to say something negative about it. Do what makes you happy. As I’ve been able to be as authentic as possible and be myself, the happier I’ve gotten, and more opportunities have opened for me,” Ramsdell said.

Until then, she continues to hunt down the biggest and best sandwiches, keeps you laughing and lets you know it’s okay to be weird and proud.

“Embrace your weirdness too. Find your own superpower,” Ramsdell said.

Ramsdell is literally putting her money where her mouth is. You can find her hilarious posts on Instagram and TikTok. Her Weird and Proud podcast will be returning soon, and you can catch one of her live comedy shows. The next one is in Scarsdale, NY on the 24th.