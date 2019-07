HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A local disabled Afghanistan veteran is raising awareness of veterans’ issues.

Russell Edgett is the founder of the “Freedom Isn’t Free Ride Foundation.”

Meet Russell Edgett— a war veteran who served in Afghanistan. He just started a walk from #Fairfield to #Hartford. Raising awareness for the hidden wounds of war, such as PTSD. He’ll walk through the night and arrive at the Capitol tomorrow morning. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/GNjEuLTOz8 — Brian Spyros (@BrianSpyros) July 12, 2019

On Friday at 10 a.m., he started his walk from the Town Hall in Fairfield to the Capitol Building in Hartford.

Russell is on his way, with an escort from #Fairfield Police Dept. His wife is also following him in case he needs any help along the route to Hartford. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/15P8tjfm84 — Brian Spyros (@BrianSpyros) July 12, 2019

Edgett hopes this walk will shed light on issues veterans face, like homelessness and invisible wounds.