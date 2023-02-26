MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Meet Mary Schlink, who turned 100 years old in Montville on Sunday.

She was all smiles as family and friends got together to sing Happy Birthday to her. Mary has 10 kids, 25 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

“She looks fabulous, I probably won’t make 100 but I wish I looked like her if I am,” said Annette Lapietra, Mary’s daughter.

She is a huge Red Sox fan and even went to Florida last year to see them at spring training. Mary’s daughters describe their mom as a rock.

“She knows we all love her – she’s our rock – just hope we can be the role model that she has been for us,” said Paula Furber, Mary’s daughter.

The family tells News 8 they’ve been celebrating all weekend long. Even the mayor of Montville issued a special proclamation in Mary’s honor.