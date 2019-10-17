Rep. Elijah Cummings, House Oversight Committee Chair, is dead at 68

Elijah Cummings, the long-serving Democratic congressman who was deeply involved in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, has passed away at the age of 68.

He had represented Maryland’s 7th congressional district since 1996.

As chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, he had a prominent role in the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 2, 2109 file photo, House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Elijah Cummings, D-Md., leads a meeting to call for subpoenas on Capitol Hill in Washington.more +

His office announced that he passed away at approximately 2:45 a.m. Thursday at Johns Hopkins Hospital due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges.

Cummings had failed to return to his office as expected this week following a medical procedure, according to reports.

