Longtime New Haven resident Annie Louther celebrates 105th birthday

(WTNH) — A big shout-out now to a special lady celebrating her 105th birthday on Tuesday!

Annie C. Louther came to the New Haven area from Georgia back in the 1950’s. She’s been a fixture in the community ever since. Annie is ‘the mother’ of Dixwell United Congregational Church in New Haven and also Dean Emeritus there!

She has always been a lover of hats. She wore a different hat to church every Sunday for decades.

For the past tens years, Annie has lived at the Hamden Healthcare Center. In 2017, she received the West Haven Black Coalition’s Woman of Distinction Award.

She has more than forty grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren!!