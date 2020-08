(WTNH) — The first department store ever established in this country is closing its doors for good.

Lord & Taylor is shutting down all 38 of its stores. The high-end retailer has been in business for 194 years. It filed for bankruptcy earlier this month. The plan originally called for some stores to stay open.

But the retailer said- in the end, it was a better financial decision to close all of them. Customers can expect deep discounts both in stores and online.