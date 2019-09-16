Lose the hidden fees: New online ticket service

(WTNH) — Purchasing event tickets online always seems to cost more than the first price you see.

A new online ticket marketplace, MegaSeats.com, promotes an approach with no hidden fees. The site offers tickets to theater, concerts and sporting events.

Peter Tyrell is the creator of Mega Seats, LLC. According to Tyrell, the site is a response to criticism against the online ticket industry.

Any processing or other fees are presented up front.

The site even allows users to compare the price they pay on MegaSeats with that of other competitors, such as StubHub.

“We hear what the FTC and the Senators are saying. MegaSeats.com is designed to improve consumer confidence, it is transparent, and it is seamless,” Tyrell said.