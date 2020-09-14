Lost Wages Assistance program extended to six total weeks; $300 supplemental benefit expected to be paid beginning this week

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Labor (DOL) announced Monday that the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program has been extended to a total of six weeks.

Eligible claimants can receive the extra $300/week for people who were unemployed or partially unemployed due to COVID-19 in addition to the regular unemployment benefits.

Connecticut DOL Commissioner Kurt Westby said, “We urge claimants to self-certify for Lost Wages Assistance—it will offer much-needed additional assistance to our unemployed workforce. Connecticut was just approved for another week of assistance for a total of six weeks, but this program is only a temporary one—FEMA will end it once available federal funding is exhausted.”

Benefits will be retroactive to the claim week beginning July 26, and continuing for the following five weeks.

The first payment of $300 is expected to be disbursed to claimants beginning September 17, with the remainder of retroactive payments following in two or three separate payments.

The program is expected to provide $375-million additional unemployment benefits to eligible Connecticut residents.