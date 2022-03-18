FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Loved ones are remembering the life of a Unionville man, who was tragically killed on Wednesday. Farmington Police said 32-year-old Jorge Camacho was shot to death inside his home, allegedly by his fiancé’s brother.

“He didn’t deserve this,” Aaron Ciccarello, a friend of Camacho, told News 8.

Ciccarello has known Camacho for ten years. He said he left a lasting impact on everyone he met.

“He’s so friendly and he’s so welcoming,” said Ciccarello. “It wasn’t in a fake way. It was in a genuine, real way.”

Man shot, killed while laying in bed in Farmington

He also said Camacho was a loving father, who would do anything for his family. He had a big heart and lit up every room he walked into.

“His keyword and everyone would say it, ‘fantastic!'” said Ciccarello. “He wanted to make sure everyone was great. He wanted to see if you were having a bad day. He would try to do something to make your day a little bit better.”

As for the investigation, police said it remains active and ongoing. The suspect, 24-year-old Deondre Linder, appeared before a judge in Hartford on Thursday and is currently being held on a $1-million bond. He’ll be back in court in a few weeks.