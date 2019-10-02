Breaking News
Lowe’s stores looking to hire 200 workers during Walk-in Wednesday hiring event

(WTNH) — Time to freshen up those resumes, because the home-improvement chain store Lowe’s is hiring.

The company is holding a Walk-in Wednesday job fair on October 2nd. Anyone interested in becoming a Lowe’s employee can just walk into any local Lowe’s store and interview for any available position.

The company is looking to hire 200 people across the Hartford and New Haven area.

The job fair begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

