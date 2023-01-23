NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The brother of Connecticut Lt. Gov. Susan Byseiwicz is making huge strides in his recovery after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bike in Guilford in November.

The lieutenant governor posted a photo of her with her brother, John Bysiewicz, on Twitter Monday, saying that all the casts are off and that he is making great progress in learning how to walk.

“Thank you to everyone who has asked about my brother John,” she wrote on Twitter. “All the casts are off and he is making great progress learning how to walk. He is the most determined, courageous, and optimistic person that I know.”

She also thanked Gaylord Health for taking care of him.

John Bysiewicz, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D-Conn.) | Susan Bysiewicz’s Twitter

John owns JB Sports, which runs the Faxon Law New Haven Road Race on Labor Day.

Police said the driver, 30-year-old R. Neal Storm, took off after hitting John on Leetes Island Road in Guilford on Nov. 12, 2022. Police arrested Stom at his Branford home and charged him with evading responsibility and serious physical injury.

Police said a good Samaritan saw John and called for help.