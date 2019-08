ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Local leaders will get together in Hartford on Monday to talk about the opioid epidemic and discuss solutions.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and officials will be in Ansonia to talk about treatment and prevention of opioid use in Connecticut.

The discussion will get going at 11 a.m.

