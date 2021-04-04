Ludlow Police arrest Connecticut man in connection with stolen vehicle

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man was arrested on Saturday on charges of stealing a vehicle.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, at around 4 p.m. on Saturday, police were notified of a stolen vehicle. The owners of the vehicle told police that they were tracking the location of the vehicle through their phone, so officers were able to collect real time data and location updates.

Police located the stolen vehicle at the Pride Gas Station at 478 Center Street. Yves Sorokobi, 50, of Manchester, Connecticut was pumping gas into the vehicle.

The Ludlow Police were able to determine that Sorokobi was the individual who stole the vehicle. Sorokobi had left behind another vehicle, which was unregistered and had incorrect license plates. The license plates were registered to a different vehicle.

Sorokobi is charged with the following:

Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Number Plate Violation

Sorokobi is being held at the Hampden County House of Corrections in lieu of $10,040 bail and will be arraigned in Palmer District Court on Monday.