Luke Bryan coming to Hartford for his ‘RAISED UP RIGHT’ tour

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Country singer Luke Bryan is coming to perform his ‘RAISED UP RIGHT’ tour in Hartford on July 30 at the Xfinity Theatre.

The tour gets its name from the chorus of Luke’s current single “Up”, from his ‘LIVE HERE DIE HERE’ album.

The tour will include Riley green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock. The musicians will play 30 plus cities until late October. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 4, at 10:00 am CST at lukebryan.com and are promoted by live nation. Tickets for the pre-sale will go up on February 1 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm CST. Citi cardmembers will have beginning Feb 2 from 10:00am to Feb. 3 at 10pm, members can visit at www.citientertainment.com.

“My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans,” said Luke. “So thankful every night when I walk out on that stage and know you are there to have a blast along beside me. It never gets old!”