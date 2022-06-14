WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Big E announced Tuesday that Lynyrd Skynyrd is coming to The Big E Arena this October as part of their Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’ Tour!

The iconic band will perform October 2nd at The Big E Arena, the last day of the state fair. Lynyrd Skynyrd is best known for the RIAA Platinum-certified “Sweet Home Alabama” and self-proclaimed signature song, “Free Bird,” that Rolling Stone said was “easily the most requested live song in existence.” Other largely known songs include, “Simple Man,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “What’s Your Name,” “Call Me The Breeze,” “You Got that Right,” and more. Rolling Stone has named Lynyrd Skynyrd one of its 100 Greatest Bands of All Time.

In 2018, Lynyrd Skynyrd announced their Farewell Tour but once COVID-19 hit, lead sing Johnny Van Zant said “once something is taken away from you, you truly realize how important it is and such a part of your life.”

Guitarist Gary Rossington also mentioned during their farewell tour, “You know, we were in the last part of the Farewell Tour when COVID turned our world upside down. And since that time, we have been talking amongst the band, and realized that music has such a way of healing. Maybe it’s not our time to go? And maybe it’s our time to lift people’s spirits and lives and bring back some joy and happiness after so much turmoil this past year. This country and the world have been through a lot this past year with COVID. We’re still standing, still keeping the music going. We want to do the guys who aren’t with us any more proud, and keep the name proud, too.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd said they are ready to return to live music and began their Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’ Tour this week.

Tickets go on sale for Lynyrd Skynyrd this Friday at 10:00 a.m. on TheBigE.com.

Also performing this year at The Big E is Bring Me The Horizon, Dropkick Murphys, Nelly, Sublime with Rome, Brantley Gilbert, and Chase Rice & Jimmie Allen. The state fair will be held from September 16 to October 2 this year.