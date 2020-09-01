MA veterinarian brings mobile clinic ‘Paws Calls’ to CT

MASSACHUSETTS (WTNH) — A Massachusetts-based veterinarian has taken her services on the road.

She’s now helping cats and dogs in Connecticut through her mobile veterinary practice, called Paws Calls.

Dr. Kara Ryczek started Paws Calls back in March. She said she came up with the idea before the pandemic hit.

“Just talking to friends, clients, neighbors, you realize people — pandemic or no pandemic — really appreciate someone coming to their house and taking care of their pets there in their own environment,” said Dr. Ryczek.

Right now, she is only seeing cats and dogs. Some of the services she provides include annual physical exams, vaccinations and blood work.

“I have my carry-on bag, cooler, leashes, scale,” explained Dr. Ryczek. “So, it’s a little mobile clinic for sure.”

Recently, she became licensed to practice in Connecticut.

“A lot of people in Enfield and Suffield have been calling to get in,” said Dr. Ryczek. “A lot of hospitals, I’ve learned, are not taking on new patients and people are having a really hard time getting into clinics.”

Through Paws Calls, Dr. Ryczek has helped dozens of pets.

“Our dog, Vic, had gotten diagnosed with lymphoma,” Kim Liguori, of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, told News 8. “He was being treated in an emergency clinic up in Deerfield, had his rounds of chemo, and then they knew it would eventually come back, which it did.”

Liguori, who’s dog sees and is treated by Dr. Ryczek, added, “Just having someone to be able to come to the house and not have to put him into a car and stress him out with going to the doctors appointments has been great.”

She said this service has been a game-changer.

“It was only a couple of weeks ago he woke up; he really couldn’t walk, he couldn’t use his back legs,” said Liguori. “So, [Dr. Ryczek] came over and looked at his and prescribed some new medication. The next day we went on a five-mile walk.”

Dr. Ryczek plans to continue Paws Calls, after the end of the pandemic.

“This is a big help,” said Liguori. “It’s one less thing we have to worry about.”

To get in contact with Dr. Ryczek, or “Dr. Paws,” she can be reached by email, phone (617) 797-3070, or her Facebook page.