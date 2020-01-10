MacDill lockdown lifted; search for potentially armed man near gate

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – MacDill Air Force Base was temporarily placed on lockdown Friday morning while authorities investigated reports of an armed person nearby.

People on the base received an alert regarding the lockdown around 7 a.m. Friday. MacDill officials later said the lockdown had been lifted, but authorities are still searching for the individual near the Tanker Way gate.

That gate has been closed, but all other gates are open, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

