MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) – The town of Madison is saluting heroes with a 9/11 Service of Remembrance and a field of American flags.

The service is an annual tradition for the town. Each year, they remember that tragic September morning and the four people from Madison who died that day. Anthony Demas, Peter Gelinas, Robert Pereza and flight attendant Diane Bullis-Snyder.

The ceremony was held Sunday evening on the town green and featured a presentation of colors and speeches.

“While the sadness, pain and fear are sown into the fabric of our history, so is the sense of oneness and resiliency, community and freedom. It’s what makes this country so wonderful,” said Christine Cohen, (D) State Senator.

In partnership with The Exchange Club, the town is continuing a project started last year, honoring individuals with a flag. Four flags with bows stand in front in honor of the four who died in 9/11. The other flags are for veterans, fallen and active military members, first responders, service canines and a special group for this year.

Families can purchase flags for “everyday heroes,” like a teacher who has a changed a life or a friend who gave support when it was needed the most.

“I think flags are symbol of freedom, the benefits we have of living in this country. And the fact that we have the ability to have someone in our life who has made an impact,” said Pam McKinnon, the town’s 9/11 program coordinator.

The money that used to buy the flags funds events the Exchange Club throws for the community. The flags will remain on the town green until September 16th.