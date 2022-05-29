Madison, Conn. (WTNH) — Electric car owners on the Connecticut shoreline have a new place to charge up.

The first universal high-speed EV chargers are now open at the I-95 rest area in Madison. The chargers can fully charge any EV in 30 minutes or less.

“It’s really the start of a much bigger program, a much more ambitious program to promote and provide electric vehicle charging across the 23 plazas we have here today and also expanding that to at least a network of about 40 EV hubs across the state of Connecticut.”

Because these chargers are universal, there is no need to download an app or pay for a subscription to use them. They are built to work with any type of EV on the market right now.