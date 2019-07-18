Madison raises out-of-towner beach parking fees

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — After complaints about beach crowding, the town of Madison is raising the rates for out-of-town visitors to use town beaches.

Madison is in the middle of computerizing its beach parking system. At the start of the summer, the fee for those visiting outside of Madison was only $3 an hour.

Madison town beaches have been filling up after nearby Hammonasset State Park hit capacity. The board of selectmen just raised out-of-town beach parking fees to $10 an hour.

The daily rate for non-residents will be $50 Monday through Thursday and $75 on weekends.

Right now, there are still complaints about the new computerized beach pass system.

“I just think it was a simpler system with the passes, people understood it,” Philip Presti of Madison. “However well-intentioned the new system might have been, it seems like it’s created many more problems than it has solved, and more problems for the people trying to solve them.”

A number of other shoreline towns have similar or higher beach parking fees.

