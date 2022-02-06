Major Crimes Squad investigates fatal disturbance in Windham

WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — The Eastern District Major Crimes Squad is investigating a fatal disturbance over the weekend that occurred in Windham.

Troopers responded to 332 Bricktop Rd. in Windham on February 5 just after 2:30 a.m. for an active disturbance. Police said upon arrival, Troopers discovered an individual with fatal gunshot wounds.

The Eastern District Major Crimes Squad was requested and is currently investigating the situation. The identity of the deceased individual will be released following an autopsy from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

