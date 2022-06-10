MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A water main break is impacting Main Street in Middletown on Friday evening.

The city posted on Facebook that the water main break is happening at the intersection of Main Street and Court Street. Crews are on the scene working to repair the break.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

Mayor Ben Florsheim said the break is affecting service citywide and is asking residents to not contact 911 to report the break.

Residents should expect low or no water pressure during the next few hours, according to Florsheim.

The city said the fire department is on standby with tanker trucks.

No additional information is provided at this time.

