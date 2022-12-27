SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police arrested a man accused of burglarizing several businesses in town on Christmas evening.

Police said around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to an alarm at Wine Works on West Street. Officers discovered forced entry at the business and video showed a male suspect wearing all black.

Around 11 p.m., officers responded to an alarm at Silver City Vapors on Queen Street where it was also discovered that there was forced entry. Video showed a male suspect wearing black clothing, similar to the suspect at Wine Works.

Around 11:30 p.m., an officer on patrol saw a man matching the suspect’s description approach a strip mall on Meriden Waterbury Turnpike and began pulling on business door handles. The suspect, later identified as Scott Rhault, attempted to flee the scene, but was taken into custody.

Officers found Rhault to be wearing the same clothing, driving a car, and in possession of burglar tools, linking him to the burglaries.

Rhault was charged with third-degree burglary, criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, and criminal attempt to commit burglary. He was held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.