MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a man who is accused of hitting his coworker with a car in Middlefield on Monday morning.

Police said just before 9 a.m., troopers responded to a business on Industrial Park Access Road in Middlefield for the report of a disturbance. When the troopers arrived, they were advised that Jeremy Jordan, an employee of the business, had struck another employee with a car in the parking lot intentionally.

The victim told police they were hit while attempting to prevent Jordan from taking a company car after he resigned from his position. The company told police that Jordan had been offered alternate transportation before leaving the area in a company car.

Jordan was contacted by phone by state police and agreed to meet the troopers in New Canaan.

He was charged with second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of motor vehicle without permission, and disorderly conduct.

He was released on a $10,000 bond and will appear in court later this month.