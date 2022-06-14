NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Newington police have arrested a man accused of inappropriately touching a teen with autism in May.

Police said on May 14 around 5:30 p.m., it was reported that a man inappropriately touched a juvenile female who was shopping in the Saver’s store on the Berlin Turnpike. The suspect had left the scene before officers arrived.

It was determined that a man, later identified as Anthony Anselmo, was seen entering the store two hours before the incident happened. The victim, identified as a 13-year-old girl with autism, was shopping in the store with her mom when a witness reported seeing Anselmo following the victim around the store.

The witness saw the teen walk down an aisle away from her mom when the witness heard a “commotion.” The witness approached the victim and asked her what happened, and she told the witness that Anselmo “touched her.”

The suspect allegedly ran to a black Harley Davidson motorcycle and fled southbound on the Berlin Turnpike.

According to police, Anselmo has open cases pending in Danbury and Hartford courts for similar type incidents.

On Monday, Anselmo turned himself in to police and was charged with third-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a child, and breach of peace. He was released on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court next week.