Man accused of killing dog during domestic dispute in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Naugatuck police have arrested a man accused of killing a dog during a domestic dispute on August 20.

Police said officers received a notification from a veterinary officer that a dog had been euthanized after being admitted for injuries sustained during an incident on August 19.

Police determined that Scott Childs had been involved in a domestic dispute with a female victim, and at some point, during the course of the alternation, the victim’s adult dog got in between the victim and Childs. That’s when Childs is believed to have kicked the dog, causing injuries.

Childs was charged with cruelty to animals, risk of injury to a child, and third degree assault. He was held on a $100,000 bond.

