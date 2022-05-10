(WTNH) – A grand jury in Vermont has indicted a former Connecticut man for killing his mom while they were on a boat near Block Island.

On May 2, the grand jury charged Nathan Carman with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother, Linda Carman.

Carman currently lives in Vernon, Vermont, but is originally from Middletown.

According to the indictment, in 2013 Nathan shot and killed in his grandfather, John Chakalos at Chakalos’s home in Windsor. In 2016, the indictment states that Nathan killed his mother Linda and sunk his boat during a supposed fishing trip. The indictment alleges that both killings were part of a scheme to obtain money and property from the estate of Chakalos and related family trusts.

The nine-page indictment states that after leaving the marina on the Chicken Pox, Nathan killed his mother and sank the boat.

Nathan was later rescued by a commercial ship, the Orient Lucky.

The indictment states, “Nathan Carman unlawfully killed Linda Carman with malice aforethought. Moreover, Nathan Carman killed Linda Carman willfully, deliberately, maliciously, and with premeditation.”

The indictment also charges him with multiple counts of fraud.

