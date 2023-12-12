MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly pointed a gun at a driver who honked at him on Sunday in Manchester.

Police said Tyler Witter, 29, of Middletown, was identified as the suspect from a store’s surveillance video and arrested.

Man pulling a gun in a parking lot (SOURCE: Manchester Police Department)

According to police, officers responded to a Fuel+ gas station and convenience store at 220 Spruce Street on Sunday morning for a reported road rage incident. The victim told police that when she tried to enter the parking lot of the store, a dark grey Hyundai Elantra was partially blocking the entrance.

The victim honked her horn and the driver of the Hyundai Elantra, a black male, began waving his arms at her, police said. The victim then drove into the lot and went into the store.

When she came out, the driver of the Hyundai was waiting outside and walked toward her car, showing a black handgun and ultimately pointing it at her, police said.

According to police, the victim told the man she was calling the police and he drove away northbound on Spruce Street.

Mug shot of Tyler Witter (SOURCE: Manchester Police Department)

Police found that Witter had a valid Connecticut pistol permit but no firearms were registered to him. In the surveillance video, officers found Witter pointing a firearm outside of the convenience store.

A Yale police officer located the Hyundai on Monday, conducted a traffic stop and arrested Witter. According to police, he also had an active re-arrest warrant out of Middletown.

The 29-year-old was turned over to Manchester police and both warrants were served, police said.

Witter was charged with the following: first-degree threatening with a firearm, second-degree breach of peace, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree intimidation based on bias/bigotry.

He is currently being held on a $75,000 bond on charges from this incident and an additional $150 bond for the charge of second-degree failure to appear, regarding the warrant out of Middletown.

Witter is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.