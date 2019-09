NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly damaging 16 cars in a Norwalk parking lot early Friday morning.

Police said the incident happened at an apartment complex on Ann Street.

Officers said Isaac Carrillo-Herrera used a traffic gate arm from the complex to hit the vehicles.

He was charged with 14 counts of third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal trespass, the New Haven Register reported.