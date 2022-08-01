WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — A Connecticut man faces assault and other charges after police say he swung a hatchet at other motorists during a road-rage incident.

The 33-year-old West Haven resident was arrested Saturday in Wallingford. According to police, the man, identified as Charles Smith, was backing into traffic on South Turnpike Road when another motorist honked his horn.

Smith stopped his car and pulled the horn-honking driver from his vehicle. He then went into the trunk of his own car, retrieved the hatchet, and began swinging it at people, including one man who tried to disarm him, according to police.

Police say he dropped the hatchet after police arrived.

Smith was charged with third-degree assault, breach of peace, reckless endangerment, and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle. He was released on a $2,500 bond.