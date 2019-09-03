Man accused of touching himself at Alabama Dollar General

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan, Alabama, man is back behind bars yet again after getting in trouble for publicly masturbating in a store.

According to police, Antonio Martez McGlown, 28, entered a Dollar General, asked the cashier for itch cream and allegedly began masturbating right in front of her.

The store clerk called the police, who promptly arrested him.

McGlown is a repeat offender, having been accused of indecent exposure at least two times before in 2019 and was arrested in 2018 for the same thing. He pleaded guilty to the 2018 charge and received 24 months of probation.

That probation was revoked last Friday.

In addition to the charge from August 31, he also has a charge from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on his inmate profile dated September 3.