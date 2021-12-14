Man accused of triple murder in Griswold found guilty on 13 counts

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A verdict has been reached in the trial of a man accused of killing a couple and their adult son.

New London Superior Court told News 8 that Sergio Correa has been found guilty on 13 out of 14 charges. The charge Correa was found not guilty on was the felony murder charges relating to the death of 21-year-old Matthew Lindquist.

In December of 2017, Correa and his stepsister Ruth Correa allegedly stabbed Lindquist. Ruth then told officials Sergio beat Lindquist’s parents, Janet and Kenneth Lindquist, with a baseball bat in their Griswold home before setting it on fire.

Police said Matthew agreed to help the Correas steal his father’s guns in exchange for heroin.

Sergio has pleaded not guilty to 13 charges.