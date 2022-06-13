SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Shelton police have arrested a man accused of stabbing another man with a plastic knife.

Police said on Sunday around 8 p.m., officers responded to Chamberlain Drive for the report of a stabbing. A 50-year-old victim told police that he was with a friend when a man, identified as Jeffrey Kershner, entered the home and stabbed him in the neck.

The victim told police he was stabbed with some type of plastic knife. He also said he did not know Kershner, but his friend did.

Kershner turned himself in to police on Sunday evening and was charged with first-degree assault and disorderly conduct. He was held on a $100,000 bond.

The victim was brought to a local hospital with two neck lacerations.