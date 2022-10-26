DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Danbury police arrested a man who allegedly dragged a city employee more than 40 feet with his car.

On Wednesday just before 1 p.m., officers responded to King Street for the report of a pedestrian hit by a car. When officers arrived, they located a Danbury city employee with minor injuries after he was allegedly dragged by a car.

According to police, city employees were working on King Street when a resident, later identified as Joseph Adducci, pulled up to the construction site and began shouting profanities at one of the workers. Danbury police said when Adducci was told he could not go through the location, he became irate and proceeded to drive.

That’s when the city employee thought he was going to be hit, so he grabbed onto the car and was dragged more than 40 feet, according to police.

Adducci was charged with failure to drive right, criminal mischief, third-degree assault, breach of peace, reckless driving, and endangering a highway worker.

The city employee had minor injuries.

Danbury police are reminding drivers to have patience, use caution and reduce speed when traveling in work zones.