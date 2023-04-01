NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Norwalk man has been arrested after he allegedly fled the scene of a car accident on North Main Street early Saturday morning.

Officers arrived on scene and found an injured pedestrian in the road. They learned a red Chevrolet Tahoe had struck her and fled the scene.

The suspect was brought to an area hospital with serious injuries. The pedestrian told officers she intentionally stepped in front of the vehicle.

Christopher Umpierre, 39, was arrested at his home about 10 hours after the crash. He was charged wiht evading responsibility resulting in serious physical injury, and is being held on $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 10.