Man arrested after reportedly robbing utility worker at knifepoint with box cutter in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been arrested after East Haven police said he robbed a utility worker at knifepoint.

The incident happened Tuesday on Thompson Street.

Officers said the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Louis Pilotti, robbed the man, who was working on a roadside utility box, with an orange box cutter.

The victim said Pilotti made him rifle through his pockets, stole his wallet and company cellphone, and then fled.

Officers later found Pilotti Countryside Condominiums and took him into custody.

He was charged with robbery in the first degree and larceny in the second degree.

He was booked under a $100,000 bond.