Man arrested after shooting BB gun near Central Avenue School in Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly shooting off a BB gun near a Naugatuck elementary school.

The incident happened near Central Avenue School on Central Avenue.

According to a police report, around 2 p.m., a parent reported seeing a suspicious person with a “long gun” near campus.

The school went into lockdown as police investigated and searched the area.

Officers were able to determine that a man, later identified as Tremayne Boswell, was shooting off a BB gun near the school.

Boswell was found and taken into custody. He was charged with breach of peace, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and carrying a dangerous weapon.

No one was hurt. Officer did say that the gun resembled a long gun/rifle.